Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$77.63 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

