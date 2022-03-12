Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$105.00 target price on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$129.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$98.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock has a market cap of C$91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$104.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

