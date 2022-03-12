Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.