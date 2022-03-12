Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,263.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

