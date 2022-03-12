Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,263.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
