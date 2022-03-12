Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.