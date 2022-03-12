Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.