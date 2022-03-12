CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.88 on Friday, reaching $577.85. 1,981,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average is $559.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

