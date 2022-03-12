CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after buying an additional 481,123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $56.26. 5,387,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

