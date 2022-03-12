CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. 618,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,369. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.