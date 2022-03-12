CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 225,579 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 324.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,579 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,336,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

