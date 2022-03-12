CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

