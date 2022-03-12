Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CS stock opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.66. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

