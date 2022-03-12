Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 571 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $908.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.