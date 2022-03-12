Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

