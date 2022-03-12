Captrust Financial Advisors Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avnet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423,894 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.