Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 87.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 355.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 158,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

