Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 528 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $3,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.