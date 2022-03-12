Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Cardano has a market cap of $26.72 billion and $633.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00184473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055188 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,687,417,302 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.