Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Down 18.8%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) fell 18.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $536,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.20.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

