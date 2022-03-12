Cardinal Capital Management Has $5.04 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average is $163.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

