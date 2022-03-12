Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

