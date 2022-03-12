Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

PSX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,197,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.