Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 93,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

