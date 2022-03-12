Cardinal Capital Management Sells 101 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $108.81. 600,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,316. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

