Cargojet Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$152.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.74. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.73.

Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.