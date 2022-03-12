Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $885.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

