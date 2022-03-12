CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.18.

NYSE:KMX opened at $99.21 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

