Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:CSV opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

