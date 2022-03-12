Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

