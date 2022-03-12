Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

