Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Michael K. Burke Sells 5,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

