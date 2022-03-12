Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $51,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 215.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $543,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 349,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

