Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 215.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.