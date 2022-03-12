Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

