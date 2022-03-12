Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $266.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

