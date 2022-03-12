CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Wolfe Research

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

