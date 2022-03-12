CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.52. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.53 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

