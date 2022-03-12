Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CET stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

