Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

