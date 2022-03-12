Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

RFI opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.