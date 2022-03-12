Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 239,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

