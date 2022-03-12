Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $203,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.45 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.