Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.