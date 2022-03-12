Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $5.03 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

