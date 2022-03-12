CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.19. Approximately 31,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,071,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.