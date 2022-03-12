Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.80

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and traded as high as C$6.34. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 552,905 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8786314 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

