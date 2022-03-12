ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of CHPT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

