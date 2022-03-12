Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 61,938 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

