Charles L. King Sells 1,200 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $632,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 121,391.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,449,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,479,000 after buying an additional 200,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.