Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.25. 44,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,114. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.